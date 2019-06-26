Two live bombs found near Bengaluru after confession by terror suspect

Two live bombs were discovered in a stormwater drain in Ramanagara, about 50 km from Bengaluru, after a terror suspect arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday revealed about it during an inquiry. The bombs were found in Tippu Nagar, a locality in Ramanagara Taluk.

A huge contingent of police, bomb squad and emergency services have been rushed to the spot to defuse the bombs. A senior Ramanagara police official confirmed that two live bombs were recovered and the NIA was carrying out an investigation into the incident.

The development came after Habibur Rehman SK, a terror suspect in connection with the 2014 Burdwan bomb blast case, confessed to the presence of the bombs. According to Rehman, as many as eight bombs were placed in different areas of the locality.

Rehman is a native of Muluk Shantipalli village in Birbhum, West Bengal, and is suspected to be a member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), a Bangladesh-based terror outfit. He was nabbed from a local mosque where he had taken shelter. Officials also found that he had plans to set up a chaat business. The NIA had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Rehman.

More details awaited.