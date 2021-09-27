Bengaluru: BMTC imparts self-defence training to women employees

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which runs public buses in the Karnataka capital, has started imparting self-defence techniques to its women employees. The training for the first batch of 50 such female workers that began a few months ago will end on September 30, BMTC officials said. Although the initiative was announced in November 2020, training for the first batch got delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the initiative was announced in November 2020, training for the first batch got delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the initiative was announced in November 2020, training for the first batch got delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Indianexpress.com, a senior BMTC official said: “All our women staff – including bus conductors, mechanics, two drivers and officials – will be given training in self-defence techniques in the coming days.” Notably, the company has around 3,000 female employees.

“All our employees will also be offered classes on gender sensitisation, self-assertiveness, legal knowledge, counselling skills and public speaking,” the official added.

The @BMTC_BENGALURU has trained first batch of 50 women staffs a self-defence training in a bid to empower them to be “custodians of their own safety.” @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/S0cYOklyok — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 27, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

BMTC officials said that women staff members were being given martial art training to help them protect themselves. “Commuters often behave in an unacceptable manner with our women staff, such as conductors and security personnel. The course will train our female colleagues to extricate themselves out of such situations by using simple defensive and offensive moves,” the official said.