Several injured in electric bus accident in Bengaluru, driver critical

Several passengers were injured, and a driver was left critical after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) electric bus rammed into the rear of a stationary Vayu Vajra bus near K R Circle in Bengaluru during Saturday’s morning rush hour.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 8.30 am when the Vayu Vajra bus, operating from Kempegowda Bus Station to Attibele, had just started moving from the K R Circle signal. The BMTC electric bus struck it from behind.

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the BMTC electric bus, trapping its driver inside the cabin. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with the police, carried out a rescue operation and extricated the driver, who sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the corporation, around five passengers of the BMTC electric bus sustained minor injuries and were shifted to St. Martha’s Hospital for treatment. The police said one passenger’s legs were trapped inside the mangled bus, and rescue personnel took nearly an hour to free her before shifting her to the same hospital.

A police officer said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. “We are yet to register a case. A technical team is inspecting the bus to ascertain the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest it may have resulted from a mechanical failure, but the exact cause will be confirmed only after the inspection is complete,” the officer said.

The collision led to heavy traffic congestion around K R Circle as police diverted vehicles while cranes removed the damaged buses. Traffic was restored after both vehicles were cleared from the road.

The BMTC said Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, Transport Secretary Deepa Cholan, IAS, and BMTC Managing Director Raghunandan Murthy, IAS, visited St Martha’s Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers and the driver. Further investigations are underway.

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Pedestrian killed after being hit by lorry

A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding lorry allegedly struck him while he was crossing NH-44 near Rani Cross in Bengaluru’s Devanahalli on Friday night. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the absconding driver.

The victim has been identified as Surya Narayana Reddy, a resident of Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred around 10.30 pm, in front of NVK Bar on NH-44.

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According to the police, Reddy was crossing the highway when a lorry travelling from Chikkaballapur towards Bengaluru allegedly hit him. Preliminary findings suggest the vehicle was being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner.

The police said the lorry driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled. The victim was later identified through his mobile phone, following which police contacted his family members and informed his son about the incident.

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Traffic policeman saves woman after medical emergency

In a separate case, a traffic police head constable’s prompt action and presence of mind helped save the life of a software professional who suffered a medical emergency while driving near Silk Board Junction on Friday night.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm when Kalindi Srivastav, a resident of Marathahalli, was returning home from work. While driving, she suddenly developed severe breathing difficulty and, unable to continue, signalled for help from inside her car, the police said.

Head Constable Y T Dattatreya of the Madivala traffic police station was on traffic duty at Silk Board Junction as part of security arrangements for the governor’s convoy when he noticed the woman in distress. He immediately rushed to her vehicle, applied the handbrake to prevent it from moving, and safely drove her to a nearby private hospital.