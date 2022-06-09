scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Bengaluru: BMTC driver’s son kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom, rescued in 9 hours

Bengaluru Police trace ransom call to farmhouse, scale 10-ft wall and rescue 11-year-old

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 9, 2022 9:59:38 am
The police arrested security guard Gaurav Singh, a native of Nepal, who takes care of the farmhouse. (File Photo)

The Bengaluru Police cracked a kidnapping case and rescued an 11-year-old boy, within nine hours of his abduction.

The son of a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver Subhash, the boy was playing outside his residence in Horamavu around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown woman approached him and lured him saying she would take him to a nearby swimming pool. According to the police, the woman then hired an autorickshaw and took the boy, a Class V student, to JR Farms, a farmhouse near Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru where her brother-in-law worked as a security guard.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents were frantically searching for him when the mother got a call saying her son had been kidnapped. Speaking in Kannada, the caller allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom and threatened the mother that the boy would be killed if the police were informed. Subhash then approached police and filed a complaint at Hennur police station around 9.30 pm.

“We formed two teams – one, to check nearby CCTV footage, and another to track them via their mobile phone. We discovered that the mobile phone was active in Jigani,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bhimashankar S Guled said.

Best of Express Premium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogsPremium
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogs
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...Premium
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...Premium
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...
More Premium Stories >>

Police officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sakri, visited the spot along with a friend of the accused. When there was no response from the farm, Police Sub-Inspector H Ningaraj climbed a 10-foot high compound wall to enter the premises and by 2 am on Wednesday, the boy was rescued.

The police arrested security guard Gaurav Singh, a native of Nepal, who takes care of the farmhouse. “He has been in Bengaluru for many years and is married with two children. All of them speak good Kannada. When questioned, he confessed that he was the man who called the boy’s mother. We are searching for Singh’s sister-in-law, who lured and took the child,” said DCP Guled.

The police have arrested security guard Gaurav Singh.

Asked why they chose the BMTC driver’s son, a police official said that Subhash’s neighbour, who worked as a domestic help, had given some information to Singh’s sister-in-law. Singh and his associates assumed that Subhash had a lot of money.

More from Bangalore

DCP Guled appealed to the public and school teachers to create awareness among children not to go with strangers under any circumstances. He also appealed to the public not to get scared if anyone from their family was kidnapped and said the police should be alerted immediately. Early intimation would be helpful for the police to rescue the victim safely and arrest the kidnappers,” Guled added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement