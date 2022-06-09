Bengaluru: BMTC driver’s son kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom, rescued in 9 hours

The Bengaluru Police cracked a kidnapping case and rescued an 11-year-old boy, within nine hours of his abduction.

The son of a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver Subhash, the boy was playing outside his residence in Horamavu around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown woman approached him and lured him saying she would take him to a nearby swimming pool. According to the police, the woman then hired an autorickshaw and took the boy, a Class V student, to JR Farms, a farmhouse near Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru where her brother-in-law worked as a security guard.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents were frantically searching for him when the mother got a call saying her son had been kidnapped. Speaking in Kannada, the caller allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom and threatened the mother that the boy would be killed if the police were informed. Subhash then approached police and filed a complaint at Hennur police station around 9.30 pm.

“We formed two teams – one, to check nearby CCTV footage, and another to track them via their mobile phone. We discovered that the mobile phone was active in Jigani,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bhimashankar S Guled said.

Police officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sakri, visited the spot along with a friend of the accused. When there was no response from the farm, Police Sub-Inspector H Ningaraj climbed a 10-foot high compound wall to enter the premises and by 2 am on Wednesday, the boy was rescued.

The police arrested security guard Gaurav Singh, a native of Nepal, who takes care of the farmhouse. “He has been in Bengaluru for many years and is married with two children. All of them speak good Kannada. When questioned, he confessed that he was the man who called the boy’s mother. We are searching for Singh’s sister-in-law, who lured and took the child,” said DCP Guled.

Asked why they chose the BMTC driver’s son, a police official said that Subhash’s neighbour, who worked as a domestic help, had given some information to Singh’s sister-in-law. Singh and his associates assumed that Subhash had a lot of money.

DCP Guled appealed to the public and school teachers to create awareness among children not to go with strangers under any circumstances. He also appealed to the public not to get scared if anyone from their family was kidnapped and said the police should be alerted immediately. Early intimation would be helpful for the police to rescue the victim safely and arrest the kidnappers,” Guled added.