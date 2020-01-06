Bengaluru: 2 dead, 12 injured as BMTC bus crashes into bikes, auto-rickshaws

A senior police officer said that the bus lost control after it allegedly had a brake failure. A senior police officer said that the bus lost control after it allegedly had a brake failure.

Two persons were killed and 12 others injured after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus crashed into bikes and auto-rickshaws, allegedly as its brakes failed, in West Bengaluru on Monday morning.

The incident took place near Kottigepalya bus stop in Kamakshipalya. The deceased have been identified as Bylaiah, who died on the spot, and Vishwaradhya, who succumbed in a hospital. According to police, 12-13 injured people were rushed to hospitals and five are said to be critical.

A senior police officer said the bus lost control after it allegedly had a brake failure. The bus was coming from Sunkadakatte towards Kottigepalya Junction when the accident took place. Bengaluru Joint commissioner of police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda visited the spot.

The police have arrested the bus driver Venkatesh. During interrogation, he claimed he had alerted the depot manager about the brakes of the bus not functioning properly, but was still asked to drive it. The BMTC too is probing the incident. In a statement, the corporation said the manager of the depot number 35 and the assistant work superintendent have been suspended pending an inquiry.

“An ex-gratia amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to the dependents of each deceased for cremation expenses. The expenditure of the injured persons will be borne by BMTC,” the statement added.

