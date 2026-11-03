Elderly Bengaluru man loses Rs 61,000 via UPI after phone pickpocketed on bus

A 78-year-old man lost Rs 61,000 from his bank account after his mobile phone was allegedly stolen while he was travelling on a state-run bus in Electronic City on October 27, the police said.

The mobile phone went missing when the resident of Parappana Agrahara was travelling with his granddaughter to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Siddapura.

According to the complaint filed on October 28, the man boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus from the Hosaroad bus stop around 9.30 am. Shortly after boarding, he noticed his mobile phone, which he had kept in his shirt pocket, was missing. Despite enquiring with fellow passengers, he could not trace it.