Bengaluru: BMRCL seeks transfer of ownership of land for construction of Kempapura cross station

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has sought the transfer of ownership of land falling under the Nagawara lake to build the airport line’s Kempapura cross station, a part of Metro Phase 2B project.

Confirming the development, BMRCL managing director Anjum Pervez said, “Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) has issued an NOC to the BMRCL to use the land for the construction of the station. The state government has sought a report from the deputy commissioner’s office. A call to transfer the ownership of the land will be taken based on the report. I do not think that is a major hurdle. We hope to receive the ownership soon.”

Pervez in a letter dated December 7, 2021, had requested the principal secretary of the Revenue Department to pass on the ownership of the land to the BMRCL.

An official from the revenue department has acknowledged receiving the letter.

Also read | Karnataka: NGO installs water troughs for wild animals in Koppal

In order to build the station and for rendering the Metro Corridor towards Bengaluru North Taluk, the Bangalore Metro Phase 2B project was in need of land falling in Survey Number 13 of Viswanatha Nagenahallu village.

Notably, the piece of land sought by the BMRCL was found to be falling under the buffer zone of the Nagawara lake.

Also read | Rainwater on highways to be used for power generation across Karnataka: CM Bommai

Despite the land sought falling under Nagawara lake buffer zone, KTCDA officials said they have taken into consideration the mass benefit the BMRCL project will provide while issuing the NOC.

In September 2021, the officials of the BMRCL and the KTCDA conducted a joint survey of the lake. The metro authorities have assured the KTCDA that the lake would not be damaged.

Another BMRCL official said, “We have sought 3,340 square metre of land for the construction of the metro station. However, after the joint survey, the KTCDA gave the NOC for only 1771.3 square metre. The lake will not be disturbed.”