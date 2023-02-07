Bengaluru: BMRCL employees union demands quality check of Metro works by IISc, IIT experts

Suryanarayan Murthy, the vice president of the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) Employees Union, wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday demanding an independent quality check of metro works in Bengaluru. Notably, a reinforcement cage of the ongoing Metro construction work collapsed and killed two civilians (a woman and her toddler son) near Nagavara in the city last month.

In the letter addressing the chief minister, Murthy said: “I request you (Bommai) to kindly appoint qualified experts from IISc and IIT to conduct a quality check of pillars and check the durability of all Metro pillars that are being constructed and those that are already constructed. The BMRCL including the managing director and 20 top corrupt officials are poorly running the management which is imperilling Metro construction works in Bengaluru.”

He also stated that the strength and quality of Metro pillars between MG Road and Biayapanahalli and Mysore Road and Kengeri need to be checked. “I have on several occasions written to the BMRCL management flagging the safety concerns of Metro pillars in critical places. With poor quality works undertaken by the BMRCL… No action has been taken against the contractors, and engineers responsible for poor quality work,” added Murthy.

On January 12, the BMRCL suspended the deputy chief engineer, the executive engineer, and the site engineer, following the death of the woman and her son.

Meanwhile, the BMRCL has changed the standard operating procedure for constructing pillars following the report by IISc professor Chandra Kishen.

Kishen, who independently conducted an investigation into the collapse of the reinforcement cage, stated that the lack of supporting structures caused the collapse. The report recommended a two-stage casting of the reinforcement cage to avoid the risk of collapse. Similarly, IIT-Hyderabad’s preliminary report also suggested that the “improper design of the supporting structures” led to the collapse of the reinforcement cage.