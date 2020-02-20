Bengaluru BJP MLAs want elevated corridor project, hold meeting with Deputy CM

The closed-door meeting also discussed the construction of a 120-km road at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore on the outskirts of Bengaluru The closed-door meeting also discussed the construction of a 120-km road at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore on the outskirts of Bengaluru

BJP MLAs in Bengalauru met Karnataka deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Thursday to discuss about the elevated corridor proposal by the Karnataka government. The delegation of ministers is also expected to meet chief minister BS Yediyurappa seeking budget allocations for the project.

The ambitious 95-km Bangalore elevated corridor project of Karnataka government to reduce the traffic snarls has been under controversy after the citizen activists and Bengaluru residents opposed its construction.

The project was proposed by the JDS-Congress government and it had also received criticism from the BJP, which was in opposition then. After the BJP came to power, the elevated corridor project was scrapped, and it was put on hold.

Earlier in the day, ministers and MLAs representing the city led by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a detailed discussion along with Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) officials at Vikasa Soudha. According to the KRDCL proposal, the project spanning a total of 87 km requires about Rs 26,000 crore. Since the state government cant allot this fund, the meeting has decided to take up the work on the 29 km KR Puram- Yeshwanthpur six-lane East-West corridor in the first phase which will connect Ulsoor and Mekhri Circle.

Ashwath Narayana told reporters, “the elevated corridor would reduce the travel time to half an hour and also reduce the traffic congestion in the city.”

“The 29-km corridor in the first phase will have six lanes. The first phase requires about Rs 9,300 crore and the corridor will link KR Puram via Halasuru, Cantonment, Mehkri Circle with Yeshwantpur,” he added.

The meeting was attended by ministers S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, K Gopalaiah along with MLAs S R Vishwanath, Uday Garudachar, Aravind Limbavali, Ravi Subramanya S Raghu, M Satish Reddy, and Munirathna who had defected to the BJP from the Congress.

The closed-door meeting also discussed the construction of a 120-km road at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which is aimed to connect the city with the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru tweeted “Dear @drashwathcn sir, you have been a city MLA for many years and you have spoken about urgent need for mass public transport. Please do not bring elevated corridor back. What we need now is faster completion of metro, suburban & bus. These 3 things will get us out of the mess.”

The reason to oppose the project by the activists includes environment concern and the money spent by the government. The Bengaluru elevated corridor is designed as a central loop of elevated roads around the heart of the city from which extend three sets of long arms, one running north to south and two going east to west. The corridor is meant to enable seamless, stop-free travel between any of the corridors’ entry and exit points and traffic to move at up to 80 km per hour. Each elevated road has four or six lanes.

