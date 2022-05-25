Bengaluru: Bizman murdered, domestic help prime suspect

The murder of an elderly businessman in an apartment in Chamarajpet has put a question mark on the safety of senior citizens in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Jugraj Jain (74), owner of Deepan Electrical on SV Lane in Chickpet. Jain used to live in King’s Enclave apartment at 4th Main Road in Chamarajpet. Police sources said Jain’s domestic help Bijaram was the main suspect in the murder case. Notably, Bijaram has been missing since Tuesday night. Valuables including cash and gold are also reportedly missing from the apartment.

According to the police, Jain stayed in the apartment with his younger son Anand Kumar and his family. They had hired Bijaram from Jaipur in Rajasthan six months ago. Bijaram used to pick up Jain from his shop and drop him at his residence every day. On Tuesday, Jain closed the shop around 9pm and reached home by 9.30pm. At that time, Anand was in Goa and his wife had gone to her native place, Shikaripura, in Shivamogga district.

The murder came to light after Jain’s grandson Prateek (Anand’s son) visited the apartment Wednesday to check on him as he was not attending calls. Thereafter, Jain’s body was found in the bathroom with his hands tied and mouth covered with a piece of cloth.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 381 (theft by a servant) and 302 (murder).

Police sources said the case could be one of murder for gain as the doors of a wardrobe were ajar and jewellery boxes were found scattered on the bed.

A senior police official said three teams have been formed to nab Bijaram.