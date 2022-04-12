Bengaluru: Bishop Cotton Girls’ School also receives hoax bomb threat, say police

Bengaluru’s Bishop Cotton Girls’ School Monday alerted the police that it had also received a bomb threat email on April 8 when 16 other schools had got such threats which later turned out to be a hoax.

The school management on Monday checked the mail that it received on Friday and alerted the Cubbon Park police station. A bomb squad was sent to the school on Monday afternoon, said the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) MN Anucheth said: “The school received the email on April 8 but they saw it today (Monday). We sent a bomb squad to check and there was nothing to be worried. The emails sent to other schools on Friday and the one received by Bishop Cotton Girls’ School are the same.”

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Saturday said that central agencies are looking into the hoax bomb threat. “Our police are trying to find out as to who was behind the hoax threat and central agencies are also specially looking into it seriously,” Jnanendra said.

Also read | Six Bengaluru schools get bomb threat, CM says bid to disturb peace

On Friday, 16 schools in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threat emails between 11 am to 2.30 pm. The email read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

Neev Academy in Yamalur, Stonehill international school in Chikkajala, DPS East in Varthur, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, Ebenezer International School in Electronic City, Indian Public School in Govindapura, St Vincent Pallotti School in Kalyannagar, Sophia school, Redbridge International Academy in Bannerghatta Road, BVM Global School on Bannerghatta Road, Candor International School on Bannerghatta Road, Inventure Academy in Sarjapur, Trio World Academy in Kodigehalli, Vyasa International in Dhoddabommasandra, Harvest International School in Sarjapur and Kunskapsskolan International School in Chandrapur are some of the schools which received the hoax bomb threat on Friday according to police officials.