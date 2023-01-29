Bengaluru: Bikers arrested for ramming into car, chasing vehicle for 5 km

The Bengaluru police have arrested two persons for allegedly ramming a bike into a car. The accused also reportedly chased the car for five km after the accident.

The accused have been identified as Dhanush, 24, a fish seller in Bellandur, and Rakshit, 20, who works in the fish shop. They have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don’t open your car in night. Use dash cam. @BlrCityPolice. pic.twitter.com/4QVYtBZ67B — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) January 29, 2023

According to a police officer, the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday when a couple was returning to their residence. In the video recorded by the dash camera of the car, the accused persons came on two bikes, rammed a two-wheeler into the car, and asked the couple to get down from the car. When the couple did not budge and drove off, they chased the car for about five kilometre.

‘Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru’ Twitter handle posted the video that has now gone viral. The group has advised people to use dashcams and not open their car doors at night if accosted by unknown persons.