Bengaluru: Bike stunt turns fatal, three students die as two-wheelers collide

Three youngsters, including two minors, died in a road accident allegedly while performing stunts with their two-wheelers in Bengaluru.

According to the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) officials, the incident took place during the early hours on Sunday on Ballari Road.

“The trio was performing stunts opposite to GKVK on Ballari road and none of them were wearing helmets. While two of them were on a Honda Dio, the other was riding a Yamaha RX 100 bike without a registration number. We have identified the deceased as Mohemmed Aadi Ayan (a Govindapura resident aged 16), Maaz Ahmed Khan (17), and Syed Riyaz (21)–both from HBR Layout. While Ayan and Khan had died on the spot, Riyaz was declared ‘brought dead’ at a hospital,” an officer from Yelahanka traffic police station told.

The minors were students of Class 10 while Riyaz was a B.com student at a private college in the city. The cops were alerted by people who passed by the area and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital.

The police officer added that a suo moto case has been filed. “Eyewitnesses have given us statements saying youngsters on two more bikes were performing wheelies and other stunts with the deceased. Stringent action will be taken once we identify them,” the cops said.

According to police, cases will be filed against their parents — all government employees — following the investigation which is now underway.

