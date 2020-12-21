Bengaluru: Triple riding on bikes turns fatal for four in two separate accidents

Four youngsters lost their lives in two separate accidents in Bengaluru on Sunday while triple riding on motorbikes in a drunken state, the police said.

According to the police, three of them died in a single accident after a joyride turned fatal in Hoskote, on the outskirts of the city. The deceased have been identified as Lavaneeth (23), who was a football coach, Rajesh (24), and Harish (24) –– both were small-scale entrepreneurs.

“The trio was returning from a party at a friend’s place. While all three had consumed alcohol, Rajesh –– who was riding the scooter –– failed to notice a truck parked near the Hoskote toll booth. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed into it. All three sustained severe head injuries as they were not wearing helmets which led to their death on the spot,” a policeman said.

Similarly, three other bikers riding without helmets met with an accident, killing one at Basavanagudi, the police said. While Dheeraj M (20) –– a private college student who rode the sports bike –– succumbed to head injuries, his friends Puneeth R (21) and Mahadeva Swamy (19) sustained minor injuries. “They were returning after a house party in Rajajinagar. Dheeraj tried to overtake a car and crashed into a tractor parked on the side of the road at Yadiyur Circle on Kanakapura Road,” the police explained.

