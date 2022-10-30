scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Two pillion riders fall to death from KIA expressway

It was a case of triple riding and the speeding bike spun out of control as one of the pillion riders stepped on the two-wheeler's stand assuming it to be a footrest.

The deceased were identified as Amol Pramod Amte from Maharashtra, and Amit Singh (right) from Delhi. (Express)

Two postgraduate students riding pillion on their collegemate’s bike died after they were thrown off the vehicle and fell 30 feet down from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) elevated expressway near Bengaluru’s Yelahanka suburb Saturday morning. The probe revealed that the victims were returning from Nandi hills after watching the sunrise and the accident occurred around 10.45 am.

The deceased were identified as Amol Pramod Amte, 29, from Maharashtra, and Amit Singh, 29, from Delhi. They were students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in HSR Layout. The rider, Saurav Dev, 28, from Rajasthan, also suffered injuries, said the police who suspect that sleep deprivation might be one of the reasons for him losing control of the bike.

It was a case of triple riding and the speeding bike spun out of control as one of the pillion riders stepped on the two-wheeler’s stand assuming it to be a footrest, the police said.

“It looks like the side stand got released and it either touched the road or the concrete barrier when the bike was moving. Due to the impact, the pillion riders got tossed up in the air and fell from the expressway to the service road. Saurav Dev was wearing a helmet while one of the victims was wearing a half helmet. We will get to know the details only after Saurav recovers to share information,” an officer said.

“All of them lived in a PG accommodation and we suspect that they had been deprived of sleep which could have led to the incident,” added the officer.

This is the second fatal accident within a month on the KIA expressway. Earlier, M Sana Saheb, 18, who was travelling with her friend, died on the spot after their motorbike brushed against the divider and hit the barricade. Her friend Jishan’s right arm was severed.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 01:33:49 pm
