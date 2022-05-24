Bengaluru: Bescom launches 11 WhatsApp numbers for grievance redressal during emergencies

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has come up with 11 WhatsApp numbers in order to cater to its customers during emergencies. The move came after instructions from V Sunil Kumar, the Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister of Karnataka.

The instruction came in the wake of the electricity distribution company’s helpline number 1912 being flooded with calls during rains and other emergencies. On several occasions, the citizens complained that nobody responded to their calls.

The consumers can send a WhatsApp message regarding interruptions and power-related queries in their region and will get a quick solution for the same. The WhatsApp helpline numbers will be functioning along with the existing 1912 helpline number.

“For speedy and quick remedies for power outage and power-related quarries of the consumers, the BESCOM has provided 11 WhatsApp helpline numbers to 8 districts of its jurisdiction. Since the existing helpline number of BESCOM 1912 has been flooded with calls during emergencies, the consumers have been unable to get connected to the 1912 helpline number. Considering the inconvenience faced by the consumers, the Energy, Kannada and Culture minister V. Sunil Kumar has instructed BESCOM to provide WhatsApp numbers to all 8 districts,” Bescom said in a release.

Consumer service executives at the helpline centres will receive the WhatsApp messages and coordinate with the Bescom centres to resolve the power-related queries on a priority basis. This facility would help the consumers to get quick and hassle-free solutions for power-related issues, said Bescom.

“In order to strengthen the helpline centres and bring better coordination between section offices and helpline centres, nodal officers have been deputed to helpline centres. Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) will work on a shift basis at the helpline centres. Their presence in the helpline centres would help bring better coordination between the centres and the section office to provide better service to the consumers,” a senior official from Bescom said.

Bescom has provided 11 WhatsApp numbers to the consumers. For Bengaluru Urban district, which has four circles (South, North, West and East), four separate WhatsApp helpline numbers have been floated.

Helpline numbers:

Bengaluru Urban district

South circle: 8277884011

West circle: 8277884012

East circle-:8277884013

North circle:8277884014,

Kolar: 8277884015

Chikkaballapur: 8277884016,

Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017

Ramanagara: 8277884018

Tumakuru: 8277884019

Chitradurga: 8277884020

Davangere: 8277884021