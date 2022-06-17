Bengaluru: BESCOM to hold ‘Vidyut Adalat’ at 104 villages to address grievances

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will hold ‘Vidyut Adalat’ Saturday to hear grievances of its consumers at 104 villages, officials said Friday.

BESCOM managing director P Rajendra Cholan, Director Technical D Nagarjuna, Chief General Manager (Operations) M L Nagaraj and senior officers will attend the consumer grievance redressal meeting.

“Officers who oversee the Vidyut Adalat have been asked to collect information about the existing power supply infrastructure under BESCOM jurisdiction and the current status of power supply in the villages,” said Nagaraj.

For speedy redressal of power-related issues in rural areas, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar has asked all electricity supply companies to organise Vidyut Adalats in the villages on every third Saturday of a month.

“Power related issues like, billing, quality power supply, solar energy, safety and other meter issues, overload/low voltage, high voltage etc other issues pertaining to BESCOM will be addressed in the Adalat. Officers who attend the Adalat have been asked to resolve the issues in a time-bound manner,” said a BESCOM official.

“During Adalat, officers will provide information about government schemes, helpline, mobile app, online payment and benefits of Jana Snehi Vidyut schemes. The Energy Minister has directed all ESCOMS to start Vidyut Adalat on priority basis at border taluks and extend it to all villages. BESCOM officers have to update the information about Vidyut Adalats in a prescribed format and the same has to be sent to the state government,” the official added.