Bengaluru: BESCOM MD assures hotels, restaurants to reimburse waived amount

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has assured to waive fixed electricity charges for Bengaluru hotels and restaurants registered under the Tourism department. BESCOM MD P Rajendra Cholan assured the hoteliers that the waived amount for the period – April 2021 to June 2021 – will be reimbursed soon.

The state government had announced the waiver last year in August.

After a meeting with representatives of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association led by its president PC Rao and Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) president IS Prasad Tuesday, Cholan asked the association to furnish the details of the hotels.

The representatives also raised the issue of frequent power cuts in the meeting. Cholan reportedly said that barring natural calamities, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured to business establishments and steps were being taken to upgrade the transformers.

“In Kumbalgodu region, electricity supply was disrupted due to heavy showers last week. Trees fell on electric poles and power was disrupted. Immediate action was taken to restore power supply in Kumbalgodu industrial area,” Cholan said.

He also assured that an internal committee will be formed to look into resolving problems faced by the industries.

“The director of the technical department of BESCOM will be heading the committee and representatives of Peenya industries will be a part of the committee,” he said.

The representatives of Peenya Industrialists Association had requested BESCOM to extend power subsidies to industrial units for a minimum period of five to 10 years.

During an interaction meeting with Cholan and senior officers of BESCOM representatives of the industrial units of Peenya, Nelamangala, Karihobanahalli, Dabaspet and Kumbalgodu had requested the electricity supply company to extend power subsidy to High Tension (HT) consumers for a period of 5 years to 10 years.

BESCOM has requested all the open access and wheeling consumers to enrol in power subsidy schemes and utilise more BESCOM power to get benefits. During the meeting, BESCOM officials urged High Tension (HT) consumers to avail the power subsidy schemes.

Meanwhile, HT consumers have requested for green energy certification under Discounted Energy Rate Scheme (DERS), to which Cholan said that a request in this regard has already been sent to the KERC.

He has instructed executive engineers at Peenya to conduct meetings with the representatives of all industries periodically.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has allowed a rebate of Rs 50 paisa per unit in the monthly energy consumption for the MSMEs so that they can overcome the losses made during the pandemic.