Bengaluru: Bescom consumers complain of technical glitch in making payment

Consumers of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) took to social media platforms and complained that they have not received their electricity bills on the payment applications like every month. While some hoped Bescom wouldn’t charge a penalty for being late in paying the bill, the company on Wednesday said the issue will be resolved soon.

A consumer, Gowrav Shenoy, tweeted, “Looks like BESCOM bill payment system has issues. Not able to see the generated bill amount on Cred/GPay/PhonePe/Paytm! I can pay the amount on their site but then not sure if their billing issue will let them adjust the amount in next month’s bill.”

Another consumer Puneeth S said, “I am unable to pay the bill. Why is the bill not being reflected in the payment portals? I hope BESCOM does not charge a fine if the bill is not paid this month due to their own technical issues.”

Bescom in its response to the consumers said if the bill amount is not reflecting, “please enter the bill amount manually in BESCOM online portal and make the payment”.

Bescom General Manager (IT department) Venektesh said, “I know about the issue. There are technical glitches in our IT system and we will resolve it soon. The billing issue will be resolved in one or two days. The batch payment process where the bill should reflect in the server is impacted due to technical problems in the IT system. If a consumer logs into the account of Bescom, the electricity bill might not reflect but the payment can be made manually on the basis of the hard copy of the bill.”