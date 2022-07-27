Bengaluru: BESCOM begins replacing mechanical meters with digital ones

July 27, 2022 12:51:37 pm
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said on Tuesday that it has started replacing old electromechanical meters in the city with digital meters that are consumer friendly and will help users know about voltage fluctuations, usage patterns etc.
The replacement work began in the first week of July, and presently, the digital device language message specification (DLMS) static meters are being installed in Rajajinagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Whitefield and Indiranagar divisions of BESCOM, officials said.
“The consumers can avail two years’ old data of their power consumptions from BESCOM sub-division once they get digital meters. These digital meters will be installed free of cost,” an official said.
Tenders have been awarded to two agencies to install the digital meters.
According to BESCOM General Manager (Meter and Commercial), P Rangaswamy, replacement of digital meters is under progress in four BESCOM divisions, with around 700 to 900 meters being replaced daily. “17,68,000 electromechanical meters have been identified and 16,000 have been replaced,” Rangaswamy added.
“Replacement of old mechanical meters with digital meters will be completed in Bangalore Metropolitan Area Zones (BMAZ) by 2024. The installation of the digital meters will be carried out in a phased manner. Once the replacement is completed in BMAZ, the exercise will be taken up in Bangalore Rural Area Zones (BRAZ),” Rangaswamy further said.
According to BESCOM officials, the project cost to install digital meters is Rs 285.16 crore. While the single-phase meter will cost Rs 934, the three-phase meter will cost Rs 2,312. Meter outlets will be set up at each division to supply the digital meters to new consumers, the officials added.
