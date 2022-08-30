Bengaluru: BESCOM asks Ganesh Chaturthi organisers to seek approval for temporary electricity connections

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) Monday directed the Ganesh Chaturthi pandal organisers to seek its approval and obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for temporary electricity connections.

BESCOM managing director (MD) Mahantesh Bilagi said: “Organisers who install public Ganesh idols should obtain NOC from the BBMP and the same should be submitted to the concerned BESCOM sub-division office to take electricity connection. Organisers have been asked to pay the necessary fees to the BESCOM while taking electricity connection approval for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Before taking approval for electricity connections, they should allow the BESCOM officials to examine the place where the Ganesha idol is installed. They can take electricity connections by drawing them from overhead lines. However, they should ensure that there should be no joint or loose connections while drawing the power.”

The BESCOM, in its statement, also said that the assistance of the electricity contractors authorised by it should be taken to procure wiring and equipment. The organisers should ensure that no high-tension electricity lines pass above Ganesh pandals, it said.

“If more than a hundred people are expected to gather at the pandal, the organisers must take permission from the electrical inspector and also install fire extinguisher equipment. If the gathering is of less than a hundred people, the organisers should give an undertaking to the BESCOM that they would not allow more than a hundred people in the pandal. If any electrical accident happens the concerned organisers or association will be held responsible. They should also furnish the route map of Ganesh idol procession march and immersion dates to the BESCOM officials in advance,” the BESCOM said.

To ensure safety measures at pandals, the BESCOM said that the public and children should stay away from electrical items and wires. “If any electrical wire is broken or damaged, the BESCOM has requested organisers and the public to call the 1912 helpline immediately. The BESCOM has requested the public and children not to touch the electrical wire with wet hands and asked to ensure safety measures at Ganesh idol pooja places. No banners or hoardings should be put on electrical poles and transformers. People should not repair electrical switches, decorative lights and bulbs if it gets faulted and asked to get it repaired by electricians,” it said.