Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Beauty pageant event held in Bengaluru to mark International Disability Month

The participants from across the country walked the ramp and indulged in various events like singing, dancing, and other activities.

To mark the International Disability Month in December, Happiness is Khushi, an online education academy, and Information and Resource Centre (IRC), a non-profit organisation, jointly organised Adyatma, a beauty pageant event for individuals with different abilities earlier on Sunday in Bengaluru.

As many as 41 finalists were selected for this offline grand finale from all across India out of 115 contestants who had already gone through auditions that were scheduled last week.The remaining 73 contestants participated in the online talent contest held on December 4.

The participants from across the country walked the ramp and indulged in various events like singing, dancing, and other activities during the event. Adyatma in Sanskrit means the higher self .

Sania Khimji, bagged Ms Adyatma title in the senior category, followed by Dinal Jain and Riza Reji. In the junior category, Ms Adyatma title was bagged by Avantika Dinil, followed by Khushi Shah and Chinmayi Joshi. The Mr Adyatma title was bagged by Vishruth, followed by Abhishek & Sailesh and Sidhaarth.

Tejal Shah the founder and Director of Happiness is Khushi said “We want to show the world that our persons with different abilities are truly capable and need to be included in the field of mainstream fashion, films and should be allowed to explore the option of having a career in this field. We just need to give them the opportunities and right training and they will prove to be assets to our country and make us proud.”

The guests of honor for this pageant were actors Saptami Gowda and Vinay Bidappa.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:49:04 am
