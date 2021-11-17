Bengaluru: BDA officials booked for ‘cheating’ woman

Police have registered a case against Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials including the deputy commissioner for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.70 crore.

The case was registered on Tuesday at RT Nagar police station based on a complaint by one Hema S Raju, a resident of Jayanagar. The police have booked BDA Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj, BDA officer Mahesh Kumar and broker Mohan Kumar under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 406 (breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hema alleged that 2.34 acres were acquired by the BDA in 2002 for the formation of Arkavathy Layout and the compensation was yet to be released. In total, 1.14 acres in Hennur and 1.20 acres in Srirampura village were acquired.

In her complaint, Hema claimed that Mahesh told her that Shivaraj had kept her file pending and it can be moved only if Mahesh was transferred to the land acquisition section. In January 2020, Hema met Mohan Kumar to get her work done and he demanded Rs 1.50 crore bribe to get the compensation amount released. She gave Rs 50 lakh bribe the same day and paid the rest of the amount in instalments.

She claimed that later Mahesh Kumar was transferred to the land acquisition department to facilitate the movement of her files. Hema further alleged that BDA Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj had taken Rs 20 lakh as bribe to clear the files. But even after she paid the bribe, the compensation amount was not released. When contacted, Shivaraj apparently told her that he was transferred to a different post and was not concerned with her case anymore. Mohan Kumar also, reportedly, threatened her with dire consequences if she pursued the case.