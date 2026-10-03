‘Classmate rivalry behind Bengaluru BCom student’s murder’: 1 arrested, 3 minors detained

The Bengaluru police have detained three minors and arrested a young man in connection with the BCom student's murder case. (Representational image)

Days after a first-year BCom student was allegedly stabbed to death near his private college, the Bengaluru police have said that the murder was the fallout of an argument between two classmates reportedly over a female student, the police said on Saturday.

The police have detained three minors and arrested a young man — Manoj, 19, in connection with the case, while the main accused remains absconding.

Yogesh Papanna, 19, a student of Mahesh PU College in Nagarbhavi, was allegedly called outside the institute and fatally attacked by a group involving his classmate, Bhuvan.

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Bhuvan is currently absconding, while the others involved in the crime were either Bhuvan’s friends or associates, said an officer.