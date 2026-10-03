‘Classmate rivalry behind Bengaluru BCom student’s murder’: 1 arrested, 3 minors detained

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Days after a first-year BCom student was allegedly stabbed to death near his private college, the Bengaluru police have said that the murder was the fallout of an argument between two classmates reportedly over a female student, the police said on Saturday.
The police have detained three minors and arrested a young man — Manoj, 19, in connection with the case, while the main accused remains absconding.
Yogesh Papanna, 19, a student of Mahesh PU College in Nagarbhavi, was allegedly called outside the institute and fatally attacked by a group involving his classmate, Bhuvan.
Bhuvan is currently absconding, while the others involved in the crime were either Bhuvan’s friends or associates, said an officer.
According to the preliminary investigation, Bhuvan liked a female student in the college, but she had rejected his advances. Police suspect that Yogesh had spoken negatively about the girl, which angered Bhuvan and led to the confrontation.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was linked to an issue involving a female student. We are questioning the arrested person to ascertain their individual roles and are also making efforts to trace Bhuvan, who is absconding,” Yathish N, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), told reporters.
On September 30, around 2 pm, Bhuvan allegedly called Yogesh and asked him to come near a gym on a road behind the college. When Yogesh reached the spot, Bhuvan and his associates allegedly picked a quarrel with him. The argument escalated, and Yogesh was stabbed in the chest, the police said.
Local people rushed the injured student to a nearby private hospital, but he died on the way.
The three juveniles who were detained have been sent to a boys’ home, the police said.
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