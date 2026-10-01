Bengaluru BCom student stabbed to death, classmate among suspects

Yogesh Papanna, 19, who was allegedly stabbed to death near his college in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Express photo/Special arrangement)

A first-year BCom student in Bengaluru was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate and five others following a clash near his college at Nagarabhavi on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Yogesh Papanna, 19, a student of Mahesh PU College in Nagarbhavi, was allegedly called to the back side of the institute and fatally attacked following an altercation with a group.

During the clash, Yogesh’s classmate Bhuvan, along with five others, allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon and fled the scene.

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Yogesh’s friends rushed him to hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries. The body has been kept at the hospital for further procedures.