Bengaluru BCom student stabbed to death, classmate among suspects

According to the police, the student of Mahesh PU College at Nagarbhavi was allegedly called to the back side of the institute and fatally attacked following an altercation.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
1 min readBengaluruOct 1, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Yogesh Papanna,Yogesh Papanna, 19, who was allegedly stabbed to death near his college in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Express photo/Special arrangement)
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A first-year BCom student in Bengaluru was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate and five others following a clash near his college at Nagarabhavi on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Yogesh Papanna, 19, a student of Mahesh PU College in Nagarbhavi, was allegedly called to the back side of the institute and fatally attacked following an altercation with a group.

During the clash, Yogesh’s classmate Bhuvan, along with five others, allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon and fled the scene.

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Yogesh’s friends rushed him to hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries. The body has been kept at the hospital for further procedures.

Police said a special team has been formed to trace the suspects. Preliminary investigation indicated that the attack was the fallout of a dispute between people known to each other, contrary to the initial suspicion that outsiders were involved, said an officer.

The exact reason for the clash and the role of each accused are being investigated, he added.

 

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