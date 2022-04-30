Bengaluru: BBMP’s grievance redressal apps being upgraded, says civic body’s chief commissioner

Addressing a workshop of the engineers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at the Puttanna Chetty town hall Friday to discuss public grievance redressal, the civic body’s chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the grievance redressal apps are being upgraded and the officials should actively get involved in solving their problems.

“It is our responsibility to make the city look clean and beautiful. For that, the BBMP had already come up with the ‘Sahaaya app’ to alleviate local problems. In addition, the ‘Fix My Street’ app and the ‘Silt and Tractor’ app are also being developed. Problems need to be solved at the source itself,” he said.

On complaints pertaining to abandoned vehicles on the road side, Gupta said BBMP Engineers and police officers should jointly launch an evacuation operation of abandoned vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Commissioner Mrs Thulasi Maddineni said, “Problems within BBMP limits can be effectively addressed with the help of technology. BBMP has efficiency to work. The technology should be adequately utilised. For the public grievance redressal, the ‘Fix My Street’ app is being developed so that issues can be fixed promptly. Responding immediately to the problems prevailing in the streets of the city is the purpose of the app,” she said.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant said, “There are plenty of abandoned vehicles on the roadsides, sidewalks, and underpasses across the city. This will not only damage the city’s beauty but also cause traffic congestion. The problem can be resolved if the Department of Policy and the BBMP work in coordination. Problems arising from abandoned vehicles in the city are numerous and there was a lack of space to keep them. Now, BBMP has provided space for abandoned vehicles in Bingipura. Abandoned vehicles will be cleared as per law after carrying out a joint survey by BBMP and the police department and also after issuing notice to the owners of such vehicles. This will reduce the burden on the police department and will be a model for other cities.”

A statement issued by BBMP said, “After citizens log on to our ‘Fix My Street’ app with problems in their area, a complaint with a geo-location of the photo will be sent to the mobile phone of the authority concerned.

“The officer will then visit the site and examine the issue. Information will then be sent to the complainant along with a photo of the problem being resolved. The status of the complaints made by the citizens can be checked through the app. Issues that can be resolved by the policy are settled within the stipulated time. Complaints relating to Bescom, water board and other departments will be forwarded to the respective departmental authorities,” the BBMP release said.

Special Commissioner (Project) Ravindra P N advised the officials, “The rains are expected to arrive before the monsoon season due to the erratic weather. BBMP needs to be prepared before the rainy season starts. The control rooms of the BBMP must function properly. In addition, the respective zonal and divisional control rooms shall operate 24 hours a day. Adequate personnel should be deployed along with vehicles, machinery and equipment to clear the fallen trees. Identify the areas that are low-lying during the rainy season and take precautions to prevent any damage. Work in coordination with other departments. Dead branches of trees need to be cut before the rainy season.”