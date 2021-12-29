Bengaluru: BBMP to prepare zone wise list to vaccinate children from Jan 3

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will prepare a zone-wise list and coordinate with NGOs and educational institutions to vaccinate children in the age group of 15-18 from January 3. The officials have also been instructed to be prepared for the precautionary doses starting from January 10.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed the officials to make all the arrangements for vaccinating the children in the government. and private schools and colleges within the BBMP limits.

“Children of 15-18 years who are out-of-schools and reside in slum and industrial areas will be vaccinated. For that, the NGOs help could be taken. Immediate precautionary steps should be taken up wherever there’s a spike in cases. Health officers should take up a meeting with residents’ welfare associations and educate people about the covid appropriate behaviors,” Gupta added.

The chief commissioner asked the officials to increase the number of Covid 19 testing from the average of 45,000 tests conducted daily.

The BBMP officials have also been instructed to vaccinate the unvaccinated population. He directed the officials to join hands with the police to contain the spread of virus by enforcing restrictions imposed by the state government and penalise the violators.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr. Trilok Chandra said that 5 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 are within the municipal limits. “They will all be vaccinated from January 3. For that, such children will be identified from local educational institutions. School dropout children and children who have joined for work in industrial areas also will be vaccinated. So, the officials should come up with an action plan regarding the number of beneficiaries, vaccination centers,” he added.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,05,232 and death toll to 38,318. The state has imposed a night curfew till January 6 to control the spread of the infection.