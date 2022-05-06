Bengaluru: BBMP to float tenders for installation of air pollution monitors

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon float tenders to install air pollution monitors across the city. Though the idea was mooted in 2017, a senior BBMP official said the civic body’s lack of expertise in installing the monitors led to the delay.

“We do not have technical expertise in this area. We are working with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in this regard. A tender will be floated soon and the details will be revealed in that. The plan was to set up air pollution monitors in each ward,” the official told The Indian Express.

Automatic pollution monitors cost Rs 1.2 crore each. While the official did not divulge details on how many such monitors will be installed across the city, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that there should be one for every five square kilometres.

Under the central government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Karnataka state government’s Vision 2020, the KSPCB will also set up Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in industrial areas across the state. Bengaluru is one of the non-attainment cities identified by NCAP. At present, KSPCB operates 13 manual stations and seven CAAQMS in Bengaluru. The air quality is monitored for PM (particulate matter) 10, PM 2.5, NO2, ammonia, benzene, carbon monoxide and nitrate.

Talking about the challenges, an environment officer with the KSPCB said, “The Central Pollution Control Board had issued a notification in 2009 to measure PM 2.5, but some of KSPCB’s air monitoring stations were old. We are upgrading that. Nevertheless, I can say that the real-time data provided by CAAQMS is accurate. Agencies like the transport department and the BBMP can come up with more solutions. For example, mechanical sweeping is the need of the hour to control dust; it is for the BBMP to come up with.”

Meanwhile, independent environment consultant Mahesh Kashyap suggested that the data from low-cost sensors used for air monitoring should be done away with. “A detailed study/survey must be done regarding the locations of CAAQMS in future. Each CAAQMS is expensive and may range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore to set up. Monitoring equipment are analysers that are different from sensors. As the name says, analysers collect a fixed volume of ambient air and analyse it for air pollutant concentration. Whereas sensors sense the ambient air for air pollutants,” he explained.

“Analysing the ambient air gives far more accurate results compared to sensors. Pushing low-cost sensors as an alternative to analysers will not yield good monitoring data. The locations of some CAAQMS stations, such as at NIMHANS, Peenya and the one next to the CPCB building in Shivanagar need to be reconsidered. Ambient air monitoring is a part of the big picture. A comprehensive emission inventory needs to be developed for the city with proper methodologies. The focus needs to be on reducing air pollution on a realistic basis,” Kashyap said.