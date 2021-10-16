Bengaluru: BBMP tax collection jumps by Rs 239 crore between April and September

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected Rs 2,291 crore property tax from April 1 to September 30, up by Rs 239 crore collected last year during the corresponding period. The civic body has collected Rs 1,230 crore from online mode and Rs 1,061 crore through challans account.

The tax collection has gone up from Rs 2,685 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 2,781 crore in 2020-21 and the civic agency is hopeful of netting Rs 3,500 crore by the end of this year.

While the target in this financial year is Rs 4,000 crore, the BBMP has already met 57 per cent of its target.

In order to collect the remaining taxes, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed BBMP officials to issue notices to property tax defaulters in each zone and collect the tax.

BBMP has organised a tax collection campaign, Khata Mela, in which the focus was to introduce new properties under the tax structure. It included 21,000 new properties in Yelahanka, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli and more than one lakh properties will be brought under the BBMP tax structure by the end of the year. These properties are on the city’s outskirts and are still out of the tax purview.

Officials said digital payments and Khata Mela are the major reasons behind a spike in tax collection. Of the 3.5 lakh defaulters, notices were served to 1.42 lakh. In several cases, it was found that residents have not provided correct information about their zones.

BBMP is focusing on the commercial establishments with arrears to cough up taxes. With around Rs 10,000 crore as its annual Budget, property tax is a major source of revenue for the BBMP.