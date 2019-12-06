Bengaluru: BBMP standing committee polls postponed twice

The standing committees were to be elected on October 1, along with the mayoral polls, but since no parties filed nominations, they were postponed to December 4. The standing committees were to be elected on October 1, along with the mayoral polls, but since no parties filed nominations, they were postponed to December 4.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru’s local civic body, is yet to pick the 12 standing committees required to take key civic decisions in the city as the elections were postponed yet again because none of the council turned up for the elections slated for Wednesday.

The 226-member BBMP council consists of MLAs, MLCs and MPs elected to constituencies in Bengaluru, including 198 ward councillors.

A BBMP official said, “The venue was changed to Town Hall (in Chickpet Assembly constituency) as the BBMP head office falls under Shivajinagar constituency to which elections were to be held. We had also arranged breakfast for around 500 people expected to attend the process including police and mediapersons apart from the council members.”

One of the BBMP councillor, who missed the Wednesday elections, said, “We were busy with election and campaigning-related activities in the light of bypolls taking place to important constituencies in the city. The officials in charge of these elections should have considered this important to avoid wasting time and money.”

The standing committees were to be elected on October 1, along with the mayoral polls, but since no parties filed nominations, they were postponed to December 4.

Regional Commissioner for BBMP elections Harsh Gupta said that a new date for the elections will be announced soon. He also clarified that the election notification was issued on November 21 after getting consent from the Election Commission as the Model Code of Conduct was in place for the bye-elections in the state, including four from BBMP limits.

“The winners of these four constituencies will be added to the BBMP council, allowing them to vote for the standing committees as well. However, the procedure to finalise and announce dates and to make arrangements again for the polls will take around 15-20 days,” Gupta added.

BBMP opposition leader Abdul Wajid said that all three parties had written to the regional commissioner to postpone elections to another date. “Even then, the government chose to hold the elections, leading to wastage of the taxpayers’ money,” he added.

The term of the previous standing committees ended on December 4, a day before the bypolls.

