Bengaluru: BBMP seeks police support in drive against illegal banners

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has sought help from City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant in the drive against illegally installed flexes and banners. “The support of police is needed to take legal action and to prevent any unwanted incident during the drive,” Gupta said.

Pant has reportedly assured cooperation to the BBMP chief commissioner.

While addressing a virtual meeting on Monday, Gupta asked BBMP zonal officials to lodge an FIR with the local police station concerned against those putting up illegal flexes and banners.

“The city should be free from flexes, banners and buntings. Illegal banners should be removed with the help of the police and BBMP marshals. BBMP vehicles should be deployed for the drive,” he said.

Gupta added, “Putting up flexes, banners, flags, posters and buntings in the city is a punishable offence under the BBMP Act, 2020 and Section 3 of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981. The aesthetic beauty of the city is being destroyed by displaying illegal banners, among others. All zonal officials should take up the drive against such practices immediately.”

The BBMP launched a drive to remove the illegal flexes, banners and buntings on February 10. On the first day of the drive, over 1,200 banners were removed in different parts of the city.