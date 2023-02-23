scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Bengaluru’s Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover tender scrapped for third time, this time over cost estimation

Congress workers and residents had earlier protested against the delay in constructing the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover.

BBMP has scrapped the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover tender for the third time.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has for the third time scrapped the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover tender.

In January this year, it invited bids for a tender worth Rs 144 crore to complete the project. BBMP sources said the civic agency scrapped the tender on February 17 over cost estimation.

“A lone bidder, BSCPL Infrastructure Limited (a construction engineering firm) quoted Rs 205 crore, far higher than our estimation. So we could not get the financial approval. We will now review price estimation with the help of a private consultancy. It will help us to analyse if our estimation was far below what the firm had asked. Once the review is done, we will float a new tender,” a BBMP engineer said on the condition of anonymity.

On charges of misappropriation of funds and delay in constructing the four-lane flyover, Karnataka High Court in February 2022 directed the civic body to lodge a case against Simplex Infrastructures Limited.

This prompted the BBMP to cancel the tender awarded to Simplex Infrastructures due to the non-completion of the work. In August 2022, the civic body floated another tender and cancelled it for unknown reasons. In January this year, the BBMP, for the third time, floated the tender to finish the flyover project.

In 2017, the contract was awarded to Simplex Infrastructures and December 2019 was fixed as the deadline for this project’s completion. However, only 32 per cent of the work was completed in 2022, leading to widespread protests by the residents.

On February 18, Congress workers and residents protested at the Sony World Junction on 100 Feet Ring Road against the delay in constructing the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 14:00 IST
