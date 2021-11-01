Bengaluru: BBMP recognised for restoration of 18 lakes in city

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received the Star Municipal Leadership Award for restoring 18 lakes within the municipal limits from Earth Day Network, an environmental organisation, Saturday. The award was handed over to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

“We are proud of our association with the trusts, lake groups and the citizens who have reposed their faith in the BBMP. We look forward to taking up scientific rejuvenation of more lakes. This award is encouraging,” said Gupta. The Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust (PNLIT) nominated BBMP for the award.

Chikkabasthi, Gubbala, Yellenahalli, Thalaghattapura, Siddapura, Sarakki, Begur, Devarakere, Hormavu Agara, Mahadevapura, Kelagina Byrasandra, Kothanuru, Gunjur Palya, Bhattarahalli, Jimkenahalli, Siddapura, Nagreshwara Nagenahalli, Nalluralli are the 18 lakes restored by the BBMP.

PNLIT’s Usha Rajagopal said their association with the BBMP began in 2009. “We had nominated them for an Earth Day Network award which the BBMP won. The trophy was handed over to Gupta,” she said.

Neela Majumdar of Earth Day Network India said, “We are very happy that municipal bodies are turning the cities green. The theme was ‘Restore Our Earth’ and we are very happy to give the award to BBMP for restoring the lakes.”