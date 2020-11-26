Bengaluru: BBMP promises quick restoration of Avenue Road, nearby areas

Road dug up in Bengaluru

In what would be a relief to traders in and around Avenue Road, Chickpet, Akkipet, Mamulpet and surrounding areas, Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has promised restoration of roads soon.

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan and BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta, who visited these areas Wednesday, directed officials to complete desilting and repairing works soon. “Desilting work should be taken up immediately to ensure water flows without stagnation,” Gupta told BBMP engineers.

According to BBMP officials, development works have been going on in the area under the TenderSURE project for which the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) are completing underground drainage works on Cottonpet Road.

“While BWSSB has completed the underground drainage work in Avenue Road, Cottonpet Road and BVK Iyengar Road will soon be developed under the Smart City project,” the official added.

Earlier, the Chikpet Traders’ Association and the Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association had approached the authorities demanding restoration of the roads.

“While the public continues to be reluctant to step out for shopping owing to the pandemic situation, the dug-up roads in the area have added to our misery. With rains these days, the situation has worsened causing inconvenience to shop owners, customers, and other stakeholders. This has affected the area which is a hub of over 20,000 traders,” the Association mentioned in a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Further, Gupta recommended that alternate roads for motorists should be notified soon until work gets completed on Avenue Road. He also instructed the chief engineer of the Smart City project to submit a detailed plan for the development of the one-kilometre stretch within a week.

