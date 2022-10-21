Bengaluru: BBMP officials told to install water grates to avoid rain water-logging on roads

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, during an inspection at the Yelahanka zone, Friday instructed the civic officials to repair the footpath near the road adjacent to NES bus stop in Bengaluru city. He also directed the officials to ensure that rainwater flowed directly into the side drain through the water grates.

“He instructed the officials to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate on the road and instead flows into the side drains. Directions have been given to install water grates in places that need them,” a statement from the BBMP read.

Instructions were also given to clear the tree branches kept in an empty space near the road and the OFC cables, which obstruct the movement of pedestrians.

Nath found that hawkers had encroached upon the footpath near Yelahanka new town bus stand, and directed the officials to shift them elsewhere.

“Apart from this it was found that the height of the manholes is above the road level which could put the commuters to inconvenience. So the chief commissioner has directed the officials to level the manhole. Moreover, desilting of the drains was also asked to be done so that water can flow through during rains. We also found that ramps have been put on the footpath by the owners of under-construction buildings which are adjacent to the road. So directions have been given to remove the ramps,” a BBMP official said.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner Thursday visited the East Zone and directed officials to cancel licences of those garages which have encroached upon the footpath.

Nath has been inspecting all the BBMP zones in the last one week to take a stock of the civic issues bothering the residents.