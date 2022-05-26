Bengaluru: BBMP grants more powers to zonal commissioners

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday issued a notification delegating more administrative and financial powers to the zonal commissioners. The notification was signed by BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

While the state government had appointed zonal commissioners to the civic agency’s eight zones in April 2021 for better coordination during the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to coordinate with joint commissioners and the chief commissioner with little control over administrative and financial matters.

The new notification reads that zonal commissioners’ approval will be mandatory for administrative and executive works while revenue, forest, animal husbandry, infrastructure, stormwater drains, engineering, health and town planning departments will operate under their own heads.

On May 25, housing minister V Somanna had a discussion with MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Nath and other officials of the BBMP on the measures which were being taken by the civic body for the monsoon season.

Somanna had recently been appointed as the incharge for the West Zone.

Nath has assured that all houses affected by the rain would be surveyed and Rs 25,000 to those affected by rain will be paid. He has also ordered the officials that all the drains will be desilted for the smooth flow of rainwater.

The housing minister has said that engineers will be held responsible if houses get flooded.

BBMP special commissioner (projects) Ravindra PN has said that notices will be issued to builders to increase the height of the basement in the apartments so that it does not get flooded during the rainy season. “Moreover, the apartments constructed in a low lying area should have pump sets to drain water. Lots of vehicles were damaged owing to flooding and timely help was not provided,” he said.