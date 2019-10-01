Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru Mayoral polls today

Bangalore News Live Updates: With present Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun of the Congress having completed her one-year term as Bengaluru Mayor, a new Mayor will be elected today.

“We will conduct the election as per the rule, as the term of mayor which is for one year expired on September 27. I have also noticed the letter written by the government. The election is being held based on the High Court order and the Karnataka Municipal Act,” said Harsh Gupta.

The election is set to be held for the post of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and four standing committees of the BBMP. Nominations will begin at 9 am and elections will be held at 11 am. All arrangements are being made at the BBMP head office.