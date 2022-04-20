Bengaluru: BBMP mandates fitness certificate for garbage trucks after three deaths in a month

A day after a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck knocked down a 40-year-old woman at the Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road Monday, the civic agency mandated fitness certificates from the transport department for all garbage trucks, including those belonging to contractors.

The death of the woman, who was a bank employee, comes on the heels of two other deaths involving BBMP garbage trucks. On March 21, a 14-year-old student and on April 1, a 60-year-old man, who was riding a bike, were killed after being knocked down by the civic agency’s trucks.

In the backdrop of three fatal incidents within a month involving garbage trucks, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said Tuesday that the administrative body is working along with the transport and police department to enhance road safety measures.

Gupta said that marshals will be asked to check the fitness certificates at ward mustering points. “In the new garbage tender, we will insert a clause that only new vehicles should be allowed in the fleet. Till then all the existing garbage trucks should have a valid fitness certificate. If there is no valid fitness certificate we will take action against the contractor. Older vehicles will ply only if there is a valid fitness certificate. This measure is taken to ensure such unfortunate incidents do not take place. Moreover, additional training will be given to the drivers, if required, irrespective of whether they are with the BBMP or not,” he said.

Gupta acknowledged that drivers increase speed near flyovers and major junctions and hence the BBMP is contemplating raising the height of the medians to deter pedestrians from crossing the road. The chief commissioner also added that the victim’s family will be given compensation.