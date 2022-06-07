Bengaluru: BBMP makes masks compulsory in public places

With a significant rise in daily Covid cases in Bengaluru, the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Monday stated that its marshals will once again enforce the mandatory wearing of masks in public places.

“The marshals will enforce the wearing of masks and also make people aware about it. Wearing masks is compulsory in places like malls and restaurants, railway stations etc. However, there will be no penalties for not wearing masks,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Harish Kumar said.

“Adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour is compulsory. Daily testing will also be increased from 16,000 to 20,000. Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instructed zonal commissioners to submit a report on ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) cases being reported in the hospitals,” Kumar added.

Health Commissioner Randeep D said that the government is already taking steps to contain the spread of Covid cases. “Testing has picked up. The positives are more spread out, not in clusters. Hospital admissions are low and genome sequencing has not thrown up any new variant of concern (VoC). However, we are still maintaining strong surveillance, not to miss any new emerging clusters,” he added.

On Monday, Karnataka reported 230 new Covid cases of which 222 were from Bengaluru. The positivity rate was 1.92 per cent. The total tests conducted were only 11,962.

According to the health and family welfare department, the total hospital admissions for Covid across the state is 12.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media that Covid-19 is under control and people should not panic. “The principal secretary would review the Covid-19 management and precautions taken in all the districts and submit a report,” he added.

The health department from June 1 has also started a paediatric sero-survey, Randeep said. “The survey is aimed to understand the active Covid-19 infection, prevalence of sero-positivity (Covid 19 antibodies), waning of antibodies following natural infection, incidence of reinfection and prevalent strain of Sars-CoV2 among the unvaccinated paediatric group.”

The technical advisory committee also met on Monday over the issue.