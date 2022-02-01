Bengaluru: BBMP issues distress warrant against Manyata Tech Park for failing to pay Rs 72 crore property tax

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday issued distress warrants to the owners of Manyata Tech Park and two other properties here for allegedly failing to pay property tax.

According to the BBMP, the distress warrants have been issued to Manyata Tech Park, Royal Grand Kalyana Mantapa and the Reva University by the revenue department. The said properties are located in Ward Number 5 (Jakkur) and 6 (Thanisandra) of Byatarayanapura subdivision. BBMP sources said that civic officers had visited the properties on Tuesday to collect pending property taxes.

Manyata Tech Park houses several technology companies. The total station survey for the nine different blocks within the Manyata Tech Park on Nagavara Ring Road under Thanisandra Ward was carried out in the year 2018-19. It was found during the survey that the area of the surveyed buildings was more than what was declared during property tax payments. Accordingly, the BBMP demanded an amount of Rs 1,01,38,87,611, including a penalty not less than twice the tax evaded, from the property owners. But they have paid only a sum of Rs 28,67,97,434 till now. Even though a demand notice was issued for the pending amount, the owners failed to pay the sum, leading to the execution of the distress warrant, the BBMP said.

The Royal Grand Kalyana Mantapa, owned by N Anandamoorthy, has tax dues amounting to Rs 70,68,930. BBMP officials said that the taxes have been pending since 2012-13. “When a demand notice was issued, the owner gave a cheque of Rs 9 lakh, but it could not be encashed owing to lack of funds in the owner’s account. Hence, the warrant was executed,” an officer said.

The total station survey at the Reva University was carried out in the year 2018-19. The university is owned by Rukmini Educational Charitable Trust. It was observed during the survey that the measurements of buildings declared by the Trust were false. So, the University authorities were asked to pay Rs 16,95,64,078 in tax dues. The distress warrant was executed for non-payment of tax dues even after the issuance of demand notice, officers said.