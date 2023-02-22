scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

BBMP floats tenders to build 100 She Toilets in Bengaluru

At a cost of Rs 50 crore, the ‘She Toilets’ will have a state-of-the-art design to include feeding rooms, mobile charging facilities and emergency SOS services, the Budget said.

In the 2023-24 Budget, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had announced that 250 ‘She Toilets’ will be built in heavily populated areas of Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty for representation)
Listen to this article
BBMP floats tenders to build 100 She Toilets in Bengaluru
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has floated tenders to construct 100 ‘She Toilets’ in the city. In the 2023-24 Budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that 250 ‘She Toilets’ will be built in heavily populated areas such as markets and mega commercial complexes in Bengaluru.

At a cost of Rs 50 crore, the ‘She Toilets’ will have a state-of-the-art design to include feeding rooms, mobile charging facilities and emergency SOS services, the Budget said.

Speaking about the features of the toilets, a senior BBMP official said, “We, on February 13, floated a tender for the construction of 100 She Toilets on a public private partnership (PPP) model. We have identified places for 100 She Toilets. These toilets will be of 6×12 and 6×20 dimensions. Since the idea was liked by political representatives, it was later announced in the Budget that 250 such toilets would be built in the city. These toilets will have the internet of things (IoT) components for water and electricity conservation, waste management, security and hygiene.”

“We are looking forward to coming up with 100 toilets before the election, maybe in a month or so. Toilet facilities can be availed free of cost at the She Toilets. We will also generate revenue through advertising. Back lit boards and digital video walls will be placed at these locations where we will run ads of public awareness, government messages and also commercial and business entities,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...

Earlier, She Toilets were tried in Kerala but they ran into issues due to technical glitches. They were also launched in Hyderabad. Responding to the concerns, the official said, “Here we will run the toilers on a PPP model so that they are maintained. These toilets will be constructed at locations where we witness huge footfall. We have a huge working women population. Since the tendering process is on, we have not identified any contractor.”

He also clarified that no user data will be collected. “We will have a feedback system and GPS coordinates to locate the toilets but for this, one should not fear that we or anybody else is accessing user data,” he said.

More from Bangalore

Stating the difference between e-toilets and She Toilets, the official said, “The She Toilets will have all the features of the e-toilets with additional space for breast-feeding, mobile charging, smart toilet seats, dual flushing options and self-cleaning functions.”

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:32 IST
Next Story

HP launches the OMEN 17 with Intel’s 13th gen Core i9 processor and GeForce 4080 GPU in India

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close