BBMP floats tenders to build 100 She Toilets in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has floated tenders to construct 100 ‘She Toilets’ in the city. In the 2023-24 Budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that 250 ‘She Toilets’ will be built in heavily populated areas such as markets and mega commercial complexes in Bengaluru.

At a cost of Rs 50 crore, the ‘She Toilets’ will have a state-of-the-art design to include feeding rooms, mobile charging facilities and emergency SOS services, the Budget said.

Speaking about the features of the toilets, a senior BBMP official said, “We, on February 13, floated a tender for the construction of 100 She Toilets on a public private partnership (PPP) model. We have identified places for 100 She Toilets. These toilets will be of 6×12 and 6×20 dimensions. Since the idea was liked by political representatives, it was later announced in the Budget that 250 such toilets would be built in the city. These toilets will have the internet of things (IoT) components for water and electricity conservation, waste management, security and hygiene.”

“We are looking forward to coming up with 100 toilets before the election, maybe in a month or so. Toilet facilities can be availed free of cost at the She Toilets. We will also generate revenue through advertising. Back lit boards and digital video walls will be placed at these locations where we will run ads of public awareness, government messages and also commercial and business entities,” he said.

Earlier, She Toilets were tried in Kerala but they ran into issues due to technical glitches. They were also launched in Hyderabad. Responding to the concerns, the official said, “Here we will run the toilers on a PPP model so that they are maintained. These toilets will be constructed at locations where we witness huge footfall. We have a huge working women population. Since the tendering process is on, we have not identified any contractor.”

He also clarified that no user data will be collected. “We will have a feedback system and GPS coordinates to locate the toilets but for this, one should not fear that we or anybody else is accessing user data,” he said.

Stating the difference between e-toilets and She Toilets, the official said, “The She Toilets will have all the features of the e-toilets with additional space for breast-feeding, mobile charging, smart toilet seats, dual flushing options and self-cleaning functions.”