Bengaluru civic body raze encroachments around lake in Varanasi Village

A team of BBMP officials cleared illegal encroachment of houses with sheet roofing built on the encroached land.

Following court directions, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday cleared illegal encroachment of 1.6 acres of land (worth about Rs 30 crores) at the Varanasi (Jinke Timmanahalli) lake spread across 8.24 acres of land in Varanasi Village of Bengaluru East.

A team of BBMP officials removed illegal encroachment of houses with sheet roofing built on the encroached land. The operation was carried out along with Tehsildar, Revenue Department, Bengaluru East Taluk, and Assistant Director, Land Records, Land Surveyor, KR Puram taluk, Mahadevapura Zone Hoodi Subdivision Engineer, KR Puram Police, and BMTF police and 25 personnel,

BBMP Special commissioner (Estate) Reddy Shankar Babu said, “Measures have been taken to fence the encroached land immediately.”

“According to the order of Karnataka High Court and Section 308 of the Karnataka Municipal Act, 1976, notice was issued on December 28, 2020 to all lake encroachers. Followed by reply and explanations and as per BBMP ACT 2020, Revenue Department surveyor and assistant director (land records) issued a notice to all the encroachers on 25 June 2021 to attend the trial meeting and conducted an inquiry on 26 June at the office of Hoodi subdivision assistant executive engineer. As the encroachment was confirmed, the clearance operation was conducted today,” Reddy Shankar Babu added.

Under Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarottana grant of Rs 300 lakh is granted to Varanasi (Jinke Timmanahalli) lake development and 45% of the development work is completed. “Works on pipeline diversion channel to stop wastewater from flowing into the lake, main bank strengthening, clearing silt from the lake, track around the lake have been completed while silt trap and sluice construction work, pedestrian track construction and laying down slabs on the slope of the bank are underway,” officials said.

All the encroached lakes in BBMP limits have been identified and will be cleared in a phased manner, jointly with the Revenue Department, as per the orders from High Court and National Green Tribunal on priority, said Chief Engineer (Lakes), Mohan Krishna.

On Thursday, BBMP also cleared an encroachment from the Junnasandra lake in Bellandur and BBMP lodged a case against a resident identified as Srinivas Reddy, who was allegedly carrying out illegal construction within the lake’s limits.

Srinivas Reddy was booked under the Damage to Public Property Act of 1984 and sections 431 (Mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel) and 447 (trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).