Bengaluru: BBMP clears 69 encroachments from stormwater drains

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will carry out demolition of encroached properties on stormwater drains (SWD) in Nelagadaranahalli, which falls in the Dasarahalli zone, on Friday.

On Thursday, a house’s staircase area, toilet, electric box room which encroached on the drains were cleared by BBMP officials in this area.

On September 15, the BBMP carried out the encroachment eviction operation at 29 places in Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli,Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones. Since August 30, the BBMP has cleared 69 encroachments on drains in the municipal limits.

According to the BBMP statement, two encroachments on a 2.4-metre-wide SWD were cleared in the Yelahanka zone. A 75-metre-long culvert, said to be encroached by the security room of the Landmark Dreamz apartment in Singapura village, was also demolished by the BBMP.

“In Survey No. 95 near Singapura Lake, a builder has encroached the rain water channel and built a layout. In Bangalore South, over 11 encroachments have been identified as encroachments over drains. We have deployed 15 personnel and the demolition will continue even today,” a BBMP official said.

In the Mahadevapura zone, land surveyors conducted a survey of the encroached properties and issued notices to the encroachers.

“In Mahadevapura zone, places like Vagdevi Layout, Munnenakolalu, Kasavanahalli village, ABK village, Prestige Tech Park, Wipro, Sunny Brooks Doddakanahalli, Belathur village, Sadaramangala village, Bollenini Sasa Apartment Interior and Sai Garden Layout have been surveyed. Corporation officials, land surveyors department officials have conducted a survey and issued notices to land squatters,” BBMP said in a statement.

In data submitted to Karnataka High Court on Thursday, the BBMP said that 2,626 encroachments on drains were identified in the period 2016-17 within the municipal limits, of which 627 are still left to be removed.