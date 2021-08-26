Bengaluru: BBMP asks commercial units to ensure at least one dose of Covid vaccine for staff

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has directed commercial establishments to ensure that their employees receive at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“At least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by August 31. All such employees shall maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce the same as and when enquired,” the BBMP commissioner said in a circular issued on Thursday.

The BBMP marshals and health officials have been authorised to enter commercial establishments during working hours to check compliance from September 1.

Among other precautionary measures by the municipal authorities against the anticipated third wave, the BBMP initiated random testing in market areas.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Bengaluru (BBMP and Bengaluru urban taluks) reached the one crore mark on vaccine doses administered.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath commented, “ We have administered first and second doses to 413,415 health workers, 579,191 frontline workers, 3,978,341 people above 45 years and 5,063,651 to people between the age of 18 to 44 as of August 25. We have reached the vaccination target of 10,034,598.”

BBMP special commissioner for health, D Randeep, told The Indian Express, “We receive 65,000 doses of vaccine daily. There is no shortage of vaccines in the city. Within the municipal limits we have administered 87 lakh doses till August 25.”