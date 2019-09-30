Bengaluru: BBMP council elections to be held on Oct 1, BJP eyes Mayor’s post

Putting an end to the rumours of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor election being postponed, Bengaluru regional commissioner Harsh Gupta Monday said that the polls will be held on the scheduled date October 1.

“We will conduct the election as per the rule, as the term of mayor which is for one year expired on September 27. I have also noticed the letter written by the government. The election is being held based on the High Court order and the Karnataka Municipal Act,” said Harsh Gupta.

The election is set to be held for the post of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and four standing committees of the BBMP. Earlier in the day, several reports suggested that the CM had ordered the postponement of the BBMP elections citing an interim stay by the High Court on the election notification for 12 standing committees.

Nominations will begin at 9 am and elections will be held at 11 am. All arrangements are being made at the BBMP office.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP, which formed its government in the state after unseating the Congress-JDS coalition, is now eyeing the post of the Mayor of Bengaluru. Though the BJP is the single largest party in the BBMP Council with 101 corporators, the Congress-JD(S) had bagged the Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s post respectively for the last five years. Last year, the coalition was able to win the elections due to the support of seven independent corporators.

In the BBMP Council, besides corporators, local MLAs, MLCs, and MPs have voting rights.

Since four MLAs from Congress and one MLA from JD(S) have been disqualified, it is an easy task for the ruling BJP to lay hands on the two posts. The total strength of the council stands at 262, but with the five disqualified MLAs, the strength has fallen to 257.

To win the elections for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, a party or alliance needs 129 votes. The Bengaluru Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s tenure is for one year and the next term will end in April-May 2020. The new Mayor and Deputy Mayor elected this time will only serve eight months in office.

None of the parties have announced their candidates for the post yet.