Bengaluru: BBMP continues anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura and KR Puram

Continuing its anti-encroachment drive Wednesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleared encroachments on stormwater drains in Mahadevapura.

“A 70-metre compound wall and a security guard’s room of TZ apartment in Mahadevapura were demolished. The compound wall of Diya school that was encroaching stormwater drains has also been cleared. Three sheds which were used as fish stalls and garage sheds were also demolished. The wall of the Gowdru Rajanna hotel was brought down. A part of Bhagini Hotel which is encroaching on the stormwater drain will be cleared by the hotel management. The hotel’s owner has been told to remove the encroachment soon. At the Whitefield Ring Road, two sheds were also cleared,” the BBMP said in a statement.

BBMP officials also carried out an anti-encroachment drive in KR Puram division, Basavanpura Ward, and Gayatri Layout where walls of six residential buildings encroaching the 60-metre water channel were removed.

Civic officials, police officials, and marshals were present during the operation.

Responding to the protest by a section of residents during the eviction drive, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said: “We have BBMP marshals to avert any untoward incident. If any law and order issue arises, support from the police will be taken. Any building that has been found to have encroached on stormwater drains, as per the revenue department’s survey, will be cleared.”