Bengaluru: BBMP continues anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura and KR Puram

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at SR Layout in KR Puram and near Sheelavanthakere lake in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru.

Near Sheelavanthakere lake in Mahadevapura, the civic body demolished a compound wall of 130 metres which was built over a stormwater drain (SWD). In SR Layout at KR Puram, the compound walls and stairs of two houses have been brought down. “A two-storeyed building at SR Layout whose wall has encroached the drain was also marked as an encroachment. However, the house owner said that they would clear it themselves. We have asked them to clear the encroached area soon,” a BBMP official said.

After a gap during the festive week of Dasara, the BBMP resumed the anti-encroachment drive on October 10 in which illegal encroachments on stormwater drains in Mahadevapura and KR Puram marked by the revenue department were demolished.

A BBMP official said, “On Monday, a slab over a drain near Sheelavanthakere lake in Whitefield, a four-metre compound wall, and four sheds which encroached the drain were also removed. In Kasavanahalli, we have demolished three sheds.”

In KR Puram, BBMP officials demolished a 10-metre compound wall of an apartment and the compound walls of two houses.

Till September, the civic body has cleared 94 encroachments from the stormwater drains.

The BBMP has been carrying out the encroachment eviction operations since September 5 after parts of Bengaluru were inundated owing to encroachments on stormwater drains.

On September 30, the High Court of Karnataka warned that if the encroachments were not cleared then the salaries of BBMP chief engineers will be withheld.

BBMP officials said that though the demolition drive during the festive season was halted, the survey by the revenue department was underway, and based on the survey encroachments were identified. “There is no pressure. The festival was on and the survey was also underway. On Monday, the anti-encroachment drive resumed,” a BBMP official said.