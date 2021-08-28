Bengaluru: Civic body claims to have vaccinated over 1.6 lakh beneficiaries on August 27

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed to have vaccinated as many as 1,64,787 people in the city as a part of Covid-19 Lasikaa Mela on August 27.

The civic body had aimed at vaccinating 1.25 lakh people across eight zones in its limits. However, it claimed the figure at its own primary health centres (PHC) exceeded 1.2 lakh during the day. As many as 71,564 were administered the first dose while 93,223 were inoculated with the second dose. On an average, BBMP claims to give 65,000 doses every day.

Micro plans were followed by health officers, necessary health staff were deployed and more sessions as a part of the vaccination programme were successfully held in urban primary health centres, ward offices, government hospitals, school/college premises, wedding halls, construction sites and other places.

Covid vaccines were administered to beneficiaries above 18, including the staff of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), security staff working at malls, construction workers, those residing at orphanages, telecom company employees, roadside vendors, apartment complexes and garment factory workers, to name a few.

“An additional 1,25,000 vaccines were supplied to all urban primary health centres as a part of the mega vaccination drive. In order to administer more vaccines, 788 session sites were set up, out of which, 264 were government sites, 203 mobile government sites and 321 private sites,” BBMP said.

Karnataka stands sixth in the country in terms of administration of vaccine doses. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had requested the Centre to allocate 1.5 crore doses of vaccine every month as the state government has set a target of vaccinating five lakh people daily.