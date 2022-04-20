Bengaluru: BBMP chief commissioner asks civic officials to speed up road repair work in 110 villages

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta Wednesday directed civic officials to speed up road repairs in areas where the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has finished work related to laying of pipelines and underground drainage system.

The instruction was given during a review meeting over infrastructural development works in 110 villages under BBMP limits. The meeting was attended by zonal chief engineers, divisional executive engineers, and assistant engineers, among others.

“Delay in road repair works will lead to action against the officials concerned. The state government had released a grant of Rs 1,078 crore for the restoration of roads in 110 villages and it should be completed by the end of May to enable smooth vehicular movement,” Gupta told the officials.

“In the 110 villages, restoration work has been completed on 289.69 km and work related to 505.29 km is pending… The road restoration work should be of good quality. The officials concerned should monitor the work… Restoration work should be carried out immediately on arterial and sub-arterial roads,” he added.

The 110 villages in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli and Rajrajeshwari nagar zones were added to the municipal limit 15 years ago.