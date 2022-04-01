Bengaluru: BBMP mandates bulk waste generators to process biodegradable waste within their premises

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Thursday issued a circular mandating the bulk waste generators to process biodegradable waste through composting method or bio-methanation or any other methods approved by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) or the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board or the Central Pollution Control Board within their respective premises.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Sanitary waste to be handed over to the respective biomedical waste management services authorised by CPCB/KSPCB at the rates prescribed by them. It also mandates the segregation of waste as wet, dry and sanitary waste. The segregated dry waste has to be sent to BBMP’s nearby dry waste collection centres or to the authorised bulk waste service provider near the zone at their own expense,” the circular read.

All bulk waste generators, like apartments with more than 100 units and/or located in an area above 5,000 sq mts, malls, three star hotels, IT tech parks, MNCs, gated communities, Kalyan Mantapas and government offices which generates more than 100 kg of waste, shall ensure segregation of solid waste at source and facilitate collection, processing and disposal of segregated solid waste within their premises.

BBMP has estimated that around 1,500 tonne per day of waste is generated through bulk waste generators. In the coming days, for buildings with a maximum area of more than 5 sq km or the estimated waste generated above 100 kg, the builders must reserve space exclusively for solid waste management in their own building premises, the order stated. BBMP is anticipating a gazette notification from the government on this soon.